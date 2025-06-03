National News
11th Annual Salmon Fest spotlights drumming, dance, and traditional crafts

June 3, 2025 22 views

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View Festival goers from across northwest B.C. celebrated cultural expression and community spirit at the vibrant Salmon Festival in Prince Rupert on May 23 and 24. The event, organized by the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers & Society, featured a range of local artistry, delicious seafood, and traditional performances. “I think it’s important for our community and visitors to come out and just witness the event. It’s a free event, and it’s so full of cultural knowledge and insight,” said Marlena Joseph, a Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers’ dance director. As usual, the event featured plenty of drumming and dancing from numerous local groups. But Joseph noted there were over 30 vendors this year, which was more than ever before. Talented craftspeople lined the…

