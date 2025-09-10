AFN says no to separating politics and corporate work

The AFN said no to a move claiming to separate politics and corporate work. Their assembly agenda shifted to a proposed AFN Charter amendment, concerning the separation of political and corporate functions. Amendments proposed by mover Khelsilem and seconder Chief Sean Smith were intended to reduce strain on Chiefs who would be expected to act as a corporate board by separating the political and corporate functions of the AFN. However, the proposed amendment created confusion among Chiefs and representatives, and was challenged extensively, including by Six Nations of the Grand River’s proxy, Councillor Leslie Greene. Councillor Greene said her Elected Council would prefer the AFN provide draft resolutions to leadership a minimum of two weeks in advance, so they can arrive informed. “Six Nations (band administration) has nearly 1,000 employees,…
Related Posts
Concerning allegations emerge against Alberni Valley Senior Citizens Homes Society
September 10, 2025 76
By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – The Alberni Valley Senior…
MLA questions whether immigrants are ‘taking over’ Inuit jobs in Nunavut
September 10, 2025 71
By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Human Resources Minister David Akeeagok says the…