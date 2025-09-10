Local News
ticker

Premier Wab Kinew discusses victories, future plans for Manitoba

September 10, 2025 180 views
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew spoke to AFN chiefs in Winnipeg.

By Carly McHugh Writer WINNIPEG, MAN. -Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew had a clear message for the Assembly of First Nations’ (AFN’s) Annual General Assembly (AGA) last week. He told the assembly he will continue to work with and advocate for what’s right for both Manitoba and First Nations. Kinew told the meeting he grew up attending the assembly as a young boy. “For me, that started a life-long love of politics. Seeing how delegated convention worked, and seeing the wheeling and dealing as a child that was taking place, and then to see the exciting selection of a National Chief… It was a really, really awesome thing to see.” The Premier acknowledged First Nations leaders who passed recently including Chief Jim Bear, Hon. Murray Sinclair and Grand Chief Cathy Merrick. He…

