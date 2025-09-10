Local News
Police

Six Nations Police remind everyone students are back, drive safely

September 10, 2025 117 views

A new school year is underway, and with it, Six Nations Police are reminding motorists, parents and students to prioritize safety on roads and in our school zones. During the month of August 2025, the Six Nations Police charged 10 individuals with multiple provincial offences under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA) and the Liquor Licence Act (LLA). The offences include: – Disobey Stop Sign – Fail to Stop – Disobey Stop Sign – Stop Wrong Place – Drive while under Suspension – Failure to Have Insurance Card – Turn – Not in Safety – Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence – Intoxicated in a Public Place x 4 – Careless Driving – Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm – Follow Too Closely SNP said with children…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Concerning allegations emerge against Alberni Valley Senior Citizens Homes Society

September 10, 2025 77

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – The Alberni Valley Senior…

Read more
National News

MLA questions whether immigrants are ‘taking over’ Inuit jobs in Nunavut

September 10, 2025 72

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Human Resources Minister David Akeeagok says the…

Read more