Six Nations Police remind everyone students are back, drive safely

A new school year is underway, and with it, Six Nations Police are reminding motorists, parents and students to prioritize safety on roads and in our school zones. During the month of August 2025, the Six Nations Police charged 10 individuals with multiple provincial offences under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA) and the Liquor Licence Act (LLA). The offences include: – Disobey Stop Sign – Fail to Stop – Disobey Stop Sign – Stop Wrong Place – Drive while under Suspension – Failure to Have Insurance Card – Turn – Not in Safety – Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence – Intoxicated in a Public Place x 4 – Careless Driving – Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm – Follow Too Closely SNP said with children…



