AFN National Chief: protecting treaty and inherent rights important

By Carly McHugh Writer WINNIPEG, MAN. -Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told a crowded annual assembly protecting treaty and inherent rights has never been more important. In her opening address to the AFN’s Annual General Assembly (AGA), National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak said holding the federal government accountable for their promises, and staying strong to ensure Canada recognizes the Indigenous impact in its economic success have never been more important. She said 11 years have passed since the AFN’s last meeting in her home province of Manitoba and thanked Manitobans for standing up against the hate from politicians who opposed searching the Prairie Green landfill site for missing Indigenous women. She said the ongoing landfill investigation brought answers to the families of Marcedes Myran and Morgan…
