Local News
ticker

AFN National Chief: protecting treaty and inherent rights important

September 10, 2025 115 views
AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak

By Carly McHugh Writer WINNIPEG, MAN. -Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told a crowded annual assembly protecting treaty and inherent rights has never been more important. In her opening address to the AFN’s Annual General Assembly (AGA), National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak said holding the federal government accountable for their promises, and staying strong to ensure Canada recognizes the Indigenous impact in its economic success have never been more important. She said 11 years have passed since the AFN’s last meeting in her home province of Manitoba and thanked Manitobans for standing up against the hate from politicians who opposed searching the Prairie Green landfill site for missing Indigenous women. She said the ongoing landfill investigation brought answers to the families of Marcedes Myran and Morgan…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Concerning allegations emerge against Alberni Valley Senior Citizens Homes Society

September 10, 2025 76

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – The Alberni Valley Senior…

Read more
National News

MLA questions whether immigrants are ‘taking over’ Inuit jobs in Nunavut

September 10, 2025 71

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Human Resources Minister David Akeeagok says the…

Read more