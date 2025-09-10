Local News
Assembly of First Nations: Chiefs vote down major projects resolutions, say AFN shouldn’t negotiate for them

September 10, 2025 147 views

By Brittany Hobson First Nations Chiefs voted down a resolution at their national assembly last week with opponents saying it would have amounted to an endorsement of the federal government’s major projects legislation. The resolution would have called on Ottawa to include First Nations infrastructure ventures in its push to fast-track major projects. It also would have allowed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) to intervene in lawsuits against the legislation. The resolution failed to obtain the required 60 per cent support at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting in Winnipeg. The legislation allows the federal government to fast-track major projects it considers to be in the national interest. Prime Minister Mark Carney insists the bill will not sidestep consultations. First Nations say they were not properly consulted…

