Smiles, giggles … It’s Fair Time at Six Nations!

September 10, 2025 135 views
Six Nations annual fair was packed with events, rides, the smell of fair food and animals along with crowds over the weekend. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Food, fun, farming come together at Six Nations’ 156th Fall Fair By Carly McHugh Writer It was another successful year for the longest-running Indigenous fair in Canada, with old favourites and new additions bringing excitement to the Six Nations Fairground from Sept. 5 to 7. The Six Nations Agricultural Society has put on its Fall Fair for 156 years, and throughout that time, it has evolved to include various representations of local horticulture and agriculture, through its programs and shows, vendors, farm equipment displays and agriculture-specific exhibits. The exhibits are a major attraction for both participants and attendees, featuring handiwork from students and members across the community. “It’s a wide variety of everything, from moccasins to art painting to pencil painting to ribbon skirts, and even the food part of…

