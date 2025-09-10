Carney plans to announce on Thursday the first major projects under bill C-5

By Kyle Duggan Prime Minister Mark Carney says the first major industrial projects under the government’s plans to reduce economic reliance on the U.S. will be announced on Thursday. Carney is in Edmonton speaking to Liberal MPs at a caucus retreat ahead of the return of the House of Commons next week. The prime minister says the projects align with the interests of Indigenous people and Canada’s climate goals that will “turbo charge” the economy. He also intends to launch his promised new national homebuilding strategy next week. Carney says later this fall the government will also release a new “climate competitiveness strategy” that will focus on results and investments instead of objectives and prohibitions. The caucus meetings come as Carney inches toward the release of his first federal budget…



