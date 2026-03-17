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Apache women seek court intervention as federal land is turned over for copper mining

March 17, 2026 152 views

By Susan Montoya Bryan The transfer of federal forest land in Arizona to a pair of international companies that plan to mine one of the largest copper deposits in North America is complete, but a group of Apache women is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene as a last-ditch effort to stop the project. The title to the land was conveyed by the federal government to Resolution Copper on Friday after an appeals court denied requests by the San Carlos Apache Tribe and environmentalists seeking to block the move. The appeals court determined that the plaintiffs’ legal claims likely would not succeed and lifted an emergency injunction that was put in place last summer. The land includes Oak Flat — an area used for centuries for religious ceremonies, prayer…

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