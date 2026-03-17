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Bell Canada to build large data centre outside Regina

March 17, 2026 154 views

The parent company of Bell Canada is planning to build a new data centre outside Regina that is billed to be a major contribution to Canada’s artificial intelligence sovereignty. BCE Inc. is to build the 300-megawatt data centre in the rural municipality of Sherwood, Sask., with construction slated to begin this spring. The facility is projected to generate economic value of up to $12 billion for the province, including short- and long-term job creation. Its construction is expected to support at least 800 trades and engineering jobs, with a minimum of 80 full-time roles created once it’s fully operational. The facility is expected to come online in stages, with the first expected to go live during the first half of 2027. The company has also partnered with the Crown corporation…

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