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Why it could take years to trace the Indigenous artifacts returned by the Vatican

March 17, 2026 170 views

  A tikinagan baby cradle is pictured following its repatriation from the Vatican collection, during an unveiling event at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby By Alessia Passafiume More than 60 Indigenous items repatriated from the Vatican are now back on Canadian soil — but their journey home is just getting started. Experts and elders are now working to trace their origins and return them to the communities that created them. The items — which include baby carriers, embroidered gloves, a bow and arrow, moccasins, a sealskin kayak and a model Métis sled and dog team — are being housed for now at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. They are not being made available for public…

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