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First Nation to host wellness, trauma workshop with help from former NHL star

March 17, 2026 178 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca PROPHET RIVER, B.C. — Trauma and grief suffered by the Indigenous community will be at the forefront of a wellness event hosted by Prophet River First Nation (PRFN). Scheduled for several days next week, the free wellness, trauma and grief workshop will take place at the school on the PRFN reservation. It will be hosted by Brayden Morton, who serves as PRFN’s deputy director of wellness. Morton can relate to the struggles of addiction and told Energeticcity.ca he’s been sober for 11 years. “As addicts, we want to quit,” said Morton. “There is always a side of us that does want to quit. It’s just about taking the action steps to get to that place.” Joining Morton will be former National Hockey…

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