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Councillor Espey triumphs at Arnold Sports Festival

March 17, 2026 124 views

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader A Portage la Prairie city councillor and veteran arm wrestler has returned from one of the world’s largest strength competitions with a trio of medals and a renewed focus on a world title. Ryan Espey secured two gold medals and one silver at the Arnold Sports Festival, held recently in Columbus, Ohio. Competing in the event for roughly the sixth time since 2001, Espey claimed the top spot in the left-arm open division — the professional class — and gold in the masters left-arm category for competitors aged 40 and older. He rounded out his performance with a silver medal in the right-arm masters division. “It was overwhelming,” Espey said of the festival, which sees approximately 250,000 attendees pass through…

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