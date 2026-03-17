Opening date for Manitoba’s first drug consumption site up in the air: Kinew

By Brittany Hobson The Manitoba government is walking back comments that a supervised drug consumption site could open soon, with Premier Wab Kinew saying the province is taking some time to get things right. Kinew told reporters Monday that he couldn’t provide a timeline for when the long-promised facility would open, because his government is working with a local service provider to determine how users will be connected to treatment, recovery or social service options. It could take months for a network of services to be set up, he said. “I want it to be a serious health-care facility staffed by high functioning, high achieving health-care folks who understand not just the cultural and community context, but also everything that the evidence and that their experience and practice would show…
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