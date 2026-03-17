From Attawapiskat to Latvia: Soldier happy to be home after 6-month deployment

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – Growing up in Attawapiskat First Nation, Nigel Nakogee spent much of his time outdoors. Hunting geese and moose, snaring rabbits, and camping were regular parts of life. “I’m a bit of a hunter,” he told TimminsToday. “I hunted a lot growing up. Pretty much camped during my teenage years.” Those early experiences on the land eventually helped shape his path into the military. Nakogee, now 24, serves as an infanteer with the Algonquin Regiment in Timmins. In November, he returned from a six-month deployment in Latvia as part of Rotation 2502. He left in June and returned home in November. While the six months felt long at times, the experience was rewarding. “In the moment, it felt really long, but it…



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