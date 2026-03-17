Nature groups warn federal funding cuts endangering efforts to protect land, water

By Nick Murray Some of Canada’s most prominent conservation groups say Ottawa is putting at risk its goals to protect nearly one-third of Canada’s land and waterways, with tens of millions of dollars in federal funding about to run out. Canada has committed to protecting 30 per cent of its terrestrial and coastal areas by 2030 and was only about halfway to that target by the end of 2024. The commitment was reinforced by the Liberal election platform and the speech from the throne delivered by King Charles last May. In a letter sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney last week, the heads of four environmental advocacy groups said the lack of clarity on whether the funding will be renewed has created uncertainty for people working in the conservation sector….



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