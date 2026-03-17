March Sees Decline in Suspected Overdoses in Brantford

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT- The Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) has issued a community wide warning after a recent spate of drug overdoses in the Brantford area. GEPH said the increase in drug overdoses came over the final two weeks of February based on data from the Brantford Police Service (BPS). The increase continuing across a second week triggered the GEPH to issue a community warning. From February 16 to 22, there were seven non-fatal overdoses in the Brantford area. The next week, from February 23 to March 1, there were 10, five of which occurred on the same day on February 27. According to the GEPH, those numbers are above what is typical for such a short timeframe. The 17 total non-fatal overdoses from February 16 to…



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