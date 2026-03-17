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Millions of dollars in work for ‘absolute lifeline’ to First Nations

March 17, 2026 101 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com CAT LAKE — Several winter road construction projects have received provincial funding, and one First Nations council manager says those corridors continue to be crucial lifelines. Jonathan Salo is the technical unit manager at Windigo First Nations Council. The organization provides a number of social, economic development and other services to seven Indigenous communities, most of which are remote. “Just from a cost perspective, like the costs for goods and materials in our communities is, I would say, not fathomable for most people,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of complaints about the cost in grocery stores and the cost of fuel and gas for everyone, but it’s definitely far worse and far more expensive in our communities.” That cost, he…

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