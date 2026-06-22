Bid to narrow transparency law ‘a move in the wrong direction,’ info watchdog says

By Jim Bronskill Information commissioner Caroline Maynard says a federal proposal to narrow the scope of the Access to Information Act is a move in the wrong direction that could exclude “entire swaths of government-held records” from public scrutiny. Maynard makes the blunt warning in a newly published submission to the Treasury Board Secretariat’s latest review of the access regime. The department issued a policy document in March that set out possible changes to the Access to Information system and solicited feedback from interested parties. The policy paper acknowledges shortcomings in the access system, including poor federal information management, a lack of systematic declassification of historical records and difficulties with obtaining documents related to Indigenous affairs. “The review must not become a justification for further secrecy,” Maynard says in her…



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