Kingston’s Indian Road to be renamed Aki Road

By Meaghan Beavis and Stefan Strangman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporters, YGK News Kingston City Council voted to rename Indian Road to Aki Road on Tuesday. After an 8-5 vote in favour of the renaming, Aki, the Ojibway name for land, was chosen from several options, including Binesi (large bird) and Nookomis (grandmother). Indian Road Park will also be renamed to Odamino Park, which means ‘to play’. The name change comes after the completed report on the renaming process was read to Council yesterday. The city of Kingston began exploring a change to the road in June 2025, when Council passed a motion to engage with the residents of the approximately 62 addresses on the road, Indigenous organizations, and multiple Indigenous Nations in the region. According to the city of Kingston,…



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