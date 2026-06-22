Ford unsure about jail future after ‘fancy-dancy’ new facility opens

By Carrie Ivardi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com Content warning: This article addresses suicide and mental health. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or in need of urgent support, call 911. The CMHA also provides crisis response services across the region, including a 24/7 helpline at 807-346-8282 or toll free at 1-866-888-8988, or text 988 for immediate mental health help. THUNDER BAY — Amid calls to permanently shutter the century-old facility, Premier Doug Ford won’t commit to closing the Thunder Bay District Jail. While in Thunder Bay earlier this week, Ford said the Thunder Bay Correctional Complex, currently under construction, looks like “the Four Seasons hotel.” “I’m not sold on that,” he said. “When people commit crimes, they shouldn’t be in this fancy-dancy jail.” The province…



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