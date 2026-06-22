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Alberta NDP urges Smith to fire senior aide over diatribe against First ations

June 22, 2026 354 views
Brucew McAllister (CP Photo Alberta Govt.)

By Lisa Johnson Alberta’s Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says Premier Danielle Smith should fire her office’s executive director for posting a social media diatribe criticizing First Nations chiefs. The senior aide, Bruce McAllister, said in his Thursday post that First Nations chiefs should fix their own communities instead of accusing the premier of treason over her fall separation referendum He describes First Nations as entrenched in poverty, drugs and violence. Nenshi, speaking in Calgary on Friday, said McAllister’s commentary echoes bullying behaviour from Smith and a pattern of disrespect from her United Conservatives. Nenshi said when challenged, Smith lashes out at her opponents. He said if the premier wants to send a message that she respects Albertans, she should start by firing McAllister. “These are dog whistles,” says Nenshi….

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