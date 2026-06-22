Yellowquill School celebrates end of school year with powwow

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader A local elementary school’s annual cultural celebration is drawing greater recognition as it expands into a major division-wide event promoting education and reconciliation in the Portage area. Yellowquill School recently hosted its third annual powwow, an initiative organized by a dedicated committee of school staff. Unlike traditional competitive gatherings, the non-competitive, community-based event is designed to bring people together, celebrate students, and marks the approaching end of the school year. Kelly Gretsinger, a grade one teacher and powwow committee member at Yellowquill, said this year’s celebration marked their largest turnout yet, featuring a record number of registered dancers and drummers. The event drew broad regional participation, attracting students from nearly every school across the Portage la Prairie School Division. It…



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