Inuit could pursue foreign partners if relationship with Ottawa sours: ITK leader

By Nick Murray Canada’s national Inuit organization is calling on the federal government to be better partners, saying Canada must respect Inuit rights to governance and self-determination. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami wrapped up a two-day Arctic sovereignty conference in Ottawa on Friday. In a statement following the summit, ITK says it firmly rejects what it calls “outdated, colonial approaches to Arctic policy that repeat Canada’s past mistakes of marginalizing” Inuit. “We call on the federal government to partner with Inuit in advancing a more ambitious vision for its Arctic territory by prioritizing improved coordination with Inuit rights holders in decision-making, and the investments in the infrastructure and services needed to create prosperity and bring the entirety of Inuit Nunangat into the rest of the country,” ITK said in a statement. “Canada…



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