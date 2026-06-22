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Manitoba police watchdog investigates fatal shooting after domestic call

June 22, 2026 2257 views

By Ian Bickis Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic problem at a Winnipeg home. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says a woman had requested help as her boyfriend had been fighting with her and had an edged weapon. The woman also told police that the man had a history of violence, she had a protection order against him and there were four children in the home. The watchdog says soon after police arrived, the armed man confronted them and an officer fired a gun. Officers provided medical care to the man, who was transported to hospital in critical condition and died. Police Chief Gene Bowers told a press conference that one of the officers was wearing a body…

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