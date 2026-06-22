Learning through art: South Niagara murals showcase Indigenous culture

By Laura Barton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NiagaraThisWeek.com ust in time for National Indigenous History Month, three murals bringing awareness to Indigenous culture, history and people have been installed in south Niagara. The murals can be found in Port Colborne, Wainfleet and Fenwick, with a fourth intended to go up in Fort Erie. Greg Higginbotham, tourism officer for Niagara’s South Coast Tourism Association (NSCTA), said the initiative was born from a larger year-long, government-funded project to develop Indigenous tourism experiences in South Niagara. “What kept coming up again and again, a recurring theme of sorts, was art,” he said. He said when it initially applied for funding for that larger project, the NSCTA saw there was an absence of Indigenous tourism experiences for people visiting Niagara. Working alongside Indigenous communities,…



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