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Learning through art: South Niagara murals showcase Indigenous culture

June 22, 2026 130 views

By Laura Barton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NiagaraThisWeek.com ust in time for National Indigenous History Month, three murals bringing awareness to Indigenous culture, history and people have been  installed in south Niagara. The murals can be found in Port Colborne, Wainfleet and Fenwick, with a fourth intended to go up in Fort Erie. Greg Higginbotham, tourism officer for Niagara’s South Coast  Tourism Association (NSCTA), said the initiative was born from a larger  year-long, government-funded project to develop Indigenous tourism  experiences in South Niagara. “What kept coming up again and again, a recurring theme of sorts, was art,” he said. He  said when it initially applied for funding for that larger project, the  NSCTA saw there was an absence of Indigenous tourism experiences for  people visiting Niagara. Working alongside Indigenous communities,…

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