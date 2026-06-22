‘It makes no sense’: Local MP takes aerodrome fight to House of Commons

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com The voices of fustrated residents living along the shore of Lake Couchiching echoed in the halls of the House of Commons in Ottawa this week. Simcoe North MP Adam Chambers brought a petition about the aerodrome on Lake Couchiching to the federal halls of power Thursday. “Petitioners would like to see the aerodrome reviewed for safety regulations and ensure that consultations take place between the many residents, boaters and camps and all recreational users of Lake Couchiching including those of Rama First Nation who call this place home,” he said in a social media post. “They also want future laws and regulations to be changed to require consultations for these types of aerodromes going forward,” he said on social media. The petition…



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