Women leadership trending in First Nations across Westman and Canada

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun One month after Birdtail Sioux First Nation member Tréchelle Bunn was elected chief of her community, she was described on a podcast called Matriarch Movement as a woman “who truly embodies what this movement is all about.” “At just 25 years old, Tréchelle is making history while balancing law school, community leadership and national advocacy,” the podcast said. “Her journey reminds us that the next generation isn’t just preparing to lead — they are leading.” Bunn was the first woman and youngest person ever to be elected chief of the First Nation in Westman. It was a historic moment in her community, but also part of a larger story of the changing role of women in First Nations today. Assembly of…



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