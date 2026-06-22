National News
ticker

Women leadership trending in First Nations across Westman and Canada

June 22, 2026 269 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun One month after Birdtail Sioux First Nation member Tréchelle Bunn was elected chief of her community, she was described on a podcast called Matriarch Movement as a woman “who truly embodies what this movement is all about.” “At just 25 years old, Tréchelle is making history while balancing law school, community leadership and national advocacy,” the podcast said. “Her journey reminds us that the next generation isn’t just preparing to lead — they are leading.” Bunn was the first woman and youngest person ever to be elected chief of the First Nation in Westman. It was a historic moment in her community, but also part of a larger story of the changing role of women in First Nations today. Assembly of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Some evacuees allowed to go home as crews continue fighting fire near Lytton, B.C.

June 22, 2026 179

Fire crews are working on two barriers to slow the spread of a wildfire near Lytton,…

Read more
National News

Wiikwemkoong woman’s story of human trafficking brings home reality of MMIWG2S+

June 22, 2026 186

By Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor EDITOR’S WARNING: This story contains descriptions…

Read more