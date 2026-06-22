Some evacuees allowed to go home as crews continue fighting fire near Lytton, B.C.

Fire crews are working on two barriers to slow the spread of a wildfire near Lytton, B.C., as many residents in the area are allowed to return home after being forced out last week. The provincial wildfire service says some of the 150 firefighters working on the Saw Creek wildfire are establishing a 15-metre control line along the north flank on the fire, while a barrier twice that size is being built between the Trans-Canada Highway to the Fraser River. The seven-square-kilometre fire is classified as out of control and set off multiple evacuation orders after it was discovered on Friday. By late Sunday the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Village of Lytton had lifted evacuation orders for 47 properties but left the order in place for about a dozen others…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice