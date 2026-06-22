Wiikwemkoong woman’s story of human trafficking brings home reality of MMIWG2S+

By Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor EDITOR’S WARNING: This story contains descriptions of human trafficking, gendered violence, coercive control, and the exploitation of Indigenous people, particularly women. Readers may wish to approach this material with care. MANITOULIN—Somewhere between the language of policy and the lived geometry of fear, journalism becomes less about extraction and more about witness. The facts do not always sit neatly in court records or neatly indexed databases. It is often these accounts that create the record. Sometimes they surface as pattern, as repetition, as the echo of similar accounts told by people who have never met but recognize each other’s terrain. For the purposes of this report, a 29-year-old Anishinaabek woman from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory will be identified only as “Faith.” What…



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