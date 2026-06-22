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Canada looks to build up to 10 new nuclear reactors, sell more Candu reactors abroad

June 22, 2026 275 views

By Nick Murray Canada is looking to build up to 10 new nuclear reactors over the next 15 years, sell Candu reactors to more countries and double uranium exports, Energy Minister Tim Hodgson said Monday as he released a new national strategy for nuclear power. Hodgson called it a plan for a “new civilian nuclear renaissance” as the federal government looks to double the capacity of the electrical grid by 2050. “If our goal is to double our grid and build a low-carbon economy in less than 25 years, there is no credible plan to do that without nuclear energy and the clean, reliable baseload power it provides,” Hodgson told a news conference in Newmarket, Ont. “There is no credible plan for Canada to become an energy superpower if we…

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