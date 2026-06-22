Embassy West does not have a monopoly on Elder care contracts in Nunavut: Territorial government

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Questions over Elder care management raised by the non-profit Iqaluit Elders Society are being answered by the Government of Nunavut. On May 14, Premier John Main said he wanted to expand at-home Elder care in the territory, an issue the non-profit has campaigned for. Currently, 87 per cent of the GN’s Elder care budget goes to long-term care homes, while only two per cent of Nunavummiut Elders use the facilities, the Iqaluit Elders Society argues. Embassy West operates a long-term care facility in Ottawa for Nunavummiut and the Rankin Inlet long-term care facility with Sakku Investments Corporation. The Iqaluit Elders Society asked Nunavut News to find out if Embassy West had a monopoly over Elder care services in Nunavut, or…



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