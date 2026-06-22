Nunavut Inuit association spending $6.8 million on Inuit youth support; distributes $18.7 million in housing funds

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) has approved $6.8 million to strengthen Inuit youth programs and services and to establish a Nunavut Youth Council over the next three years, the organization announced on June 10. The money comes from the federal government’s Youth Mental Health Fund. “Our young people have told us they want to be heard, involved and supported,” said NTI President Gloria Uluqsi. Buildings for youth services, wellness programs, mental health services and leadership opportunities will all receive funding. Additionally, $18.7 million federal housing dollars will be distributed from the 2022 Housing Funds. The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) will receive $6.6 million to build homes, NTI will receive $5.7 million, the Kivalliq Inuit Association will receive $3.6 million and the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice