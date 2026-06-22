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Cold Lake First Nations acts on stray dog concerns under animal control bylaw

June 22, 2026 246 views

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week In a May 26 notice to members, Cold Lake First Nations said enforcement of the Cold Lake First Nations Animal Control Bylaw would begin June 1 in response to public safety concerns involving uncontrolled dogs throughout the community. The bylaw permits a maximum of four domestic animals per dwelling and requires dogs to remain under the owner’s control at all times. “The issue of stray dogs has been a concern for Cold Lake First Nations for some time. More recently, a small number of dogs were the subject of repeated complaints from community members and guests due to aggressive behaviour and concerns for public safety. These incidents, combined with ongoing concerns regarding dogs running at large, prompted an immediate response,”…

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