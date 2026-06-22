Beyond the Land Acknowledgement: Indigenous Access to Local Lands in Halton

By Kezia Royer-Burkett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada, a time to recognize and celebrate the rich histories, cultures, traditions, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples. It is also an opportunity for Canadians to reflect on the relationships Indigenous communities continue to have with the lands they have stewarded for generations. Over the past several years, land acknowledgement statements have become a familiar part of life across Canada. They are spoken before public events, printed in programs, and displayed on municipal websites, including here in Burlington. Many residents have heard the words, but fewer understand what they truly mean for Indigenous communities living and working throughout the Halton Region today. On the City of Burlington website, the city acknowledges that Burlington…
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