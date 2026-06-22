Six Nations man charged in collision

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A man is facing charges after a motor vehicle collision in Cayuga in Haldimand County. The Haldmand County Ontario Provincial Police said a single vehicle collision occured Sunday, June 21, 2026, at about 6:10 a.m., on Dry Lake Road, Cayuga, Ont.,. As a result of the investigation a man was placed under arrest. OPP said Brian Porter, 65 of Six Nations of the Grand River has been charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on August 4, 2026….