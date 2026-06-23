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‘They failed her:’ Indy’s hospital to jail pipeline

June 23, 2026 6334 views

By Mary Claire Molloy/mirror Indy Adilah Patton went to the emergency room at Eskenazi Health. After being discharged, the 21-year-old spent the night in the waiting room. It was January 2018. Patton was trying to stay warm that winter; the temperature outside was 34 degrees and she had no home of her own. Hospital police arrested her for trespassing. Eskenazi’s officers wrote in their report that Patton had previously caused “a disturbance” at the hospital by loitering. They gave her another trespass card with orders: unless seeking medical treatment, stay away. “Eskenazi was her safe space,” said Patton’s mother, Ebony Chisholm. “I took her there so many times for mental health evaluations. I wanted help getting her committed.” But the family said Eskenazi didn’t help. Instead, the city’s lone public…

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