B.C. issues water warning amid drought conditions and record-low stream flows

The government in British Columbia says forecasts predict elevated drought conditions across much of the province this summer and is asking people to conserve water. A statement from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship is encouraging people to reduce water use wherever possible to help protect local watersheds and reduce the risk of water becoming scarce. The ministry says the southern coast and southern Interior remain under significant pressure as drought conditions persist and parts of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the southern Interior have shown record-low stream flows. It says watersheds where risks to aquatic ecosystems and fish populations are increasing include the Koksilah River, Tsolum River, Salmon River and Bessette Creek. The BC Wildfire Service meanwhile warns that dry conditions risk an increase in fire…



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