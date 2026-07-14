First Nations to take part in first ministers meeting in October: AFN chief

By Alessia Passafiume A planned meeting this fall between first ministers and chiefs from across the country was hard to secure and must not be the only one of its kind, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said Tuesday. In her opening remarks at the AFN’s annual general assembly in Ottawa, Woodhouse Nepinak told chiefs the Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed the meeting will take place in October. “Securing this meeting didn’t come easy. And part of me, I’m not going to believe it until we are there,” Woodhouse Nepinak said. “Chiefs are united in saying that this national meeting can’t be one and done. That means establishing an ongoing federal-provincial accountability mechanism to ensure that socioeconomic gaps are addressed through deeds and not words.” Woodhouse Nepinak…



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