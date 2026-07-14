B.C. warned of ‘significant wildfire event’ in coming days, as lightning raises risks

British Columbia’s wildfire service has warned of a “potentially significant wildfire event” in the next 24 to 48 hours as parched conditions combine with the risk of lightning across the province. The service’s director of wildfire operations, Cliff Chapman, says high winds will add to the risk, particularly in the southern two-thirds of B.C. Chapman told a news briefing that fine fuels are “as dry as they’re going to be” in the south and northeast of B.C., making them highly susceptible to ignition and rapid spread. He says the southern half of the province has the potential for the “most extreme” fire behaviour in the next 48 hours, when there is also a high potential for lightning. That includes the risk of dry lightning in southern border areas, with the…



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