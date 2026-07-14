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Oilsands emissions on track to outpace reductions from Pathways project: economist

July 14, 2026 199 views

By Lauren Krugel The oilsands sector is on track for a big increase in greenhouse gas emissions, even with the Pathways carbon storage project moving forward, an environmental economist says. Emissions from the increased oilsands production that a new West Coast pipeline would enable far eclipse what Pathways would prevent from entering the atmosphere, said Dave Sawyer, with the Canadian Climate Institute. The think tank has estimated an average of 20 megatonnes a year in new emissions from the oilsands sector would come with the planned pipeline capacity. The Pathways Project envisions storing six megatonnes a year underground starting in 2035. It aims at another 10-megatonne reduction by 2045, either through carbon capture and storage or other technologies. An earlier iteration had a goal of storing 22 megatonnes a year…

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