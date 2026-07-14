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AFN National Chief: No mega centres. no separation from Canada with First Nation Consent

July 14, 2026 1047 views

OTTAWA-Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) national assembly here today that no mega centres will be built on First Nations lands without First Nation approval. She warned any proposed pipelines from Ontario to Alberta and Alberta to B.C. are major concerns for the AFN citing a lack of consultation with First Nations involved. She said clean water legislation has been watered down, and she warned any proposal from any province to separate from Canada is fundamentally unconstitutional without the informed consent from First Nations.  She told the assembly in a nutshell “If they want to separate from Canada, they are not taking the land with them.” This week’s AGA is a hybrid style meeting with some chiefs joining virtually and electronic voting…

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