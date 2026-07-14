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RCMP service dog aids in arrest after tracking suspect into swamp area

July 14, 2026 186 views

By Ashley Bochek, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator Virden RCMP have arrested a man with the help of a service dog named Czar after tracking the man through a large swamp area, and after a brief struggle between the suspect, the dog and the RCMP. On July 2, at 2:30 p.m., Virden RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. RCMP learned a man had entered a residence he was legally not allowed to be in and refused to leave. When officers arrived at the home, the suspect exited out the back door and ran from the scene. RCMP, with the assistance of local First Nation Safety Officers, helped contain the area while RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP…

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