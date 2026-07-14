Six Nations water advisory lifted

Six Nations of the Grand River community members can once again drink and use their tap water without worry, as SNEC announced on July 14 that the boil water advisory that had been in effect for five days had been lifted. SNEC cautioned that residents should run all cold water taps and drinking fountains for a full minute before using them again. They also recommended removing any screens on taps and cleaning them with soap, water, and then another rinse. SNEC also said that community members that use their own water treatment systems in their homes should check their owner’s manual for any steps they should take before using their water. Six Nations of the Grand River went under a boil water advisory on July 9 due to a waterline…



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