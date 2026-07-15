Northern Ontario wildfires destroy homes, buildings in First Nation community

Forest fires in northwestern Ontario have devastated several communities, forcing widespread evacuations and destroying homes and buildings in one First Nation. The fires have prompted evacuation orders for several communities, including Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige says a fast-moving wildfire has advanced toward Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation. Debassige says in a statement that the fire has caused extensive damage and destruction to homes and buildings. She says community members were forced to flee without the support of emergency services but all have been accounted for based on the information available as of this morning. Collins First Nation Chief Helen Paavola…



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