National News
ticker

Northern Ontario wildfires destroy homes, buildings in First Nation community

July 15, 2026 78 views

Forest fires in northwestern Ontario have devastated several communities, forcing widespread evacuations and destroying homes and buildings in one First Nation. The fires have prompted evacuation orders for several communities, including Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige says a fast-moving wildfire has advanced toward Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation. Debassige says in a statement that the fire has caused extensive damage and destruction to homes and buildings. She says community members were forced to flee without the support of emergency services but all have been accounted for based on the information available as of this morning. Collins First Nation Chief Helen Paavola…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wildfire smoke turns Toronto sky orange, prompts air quality alerts across Ontario

July 15, 2026 64

By Kathryn Mannie Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario is drifting south and choking the skies…

Read more
National News

Feds announce new members of Senate appointments advisory board

July 15, 2026 58

By Catherine Morrison A week after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his first picks for the…

Read more