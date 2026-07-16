Haida Gwaii community wants court to ban man from its land

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A federal Crown prosecutor wants a BC Supreme Court judge to sentence a man who was banished from Skidegate reserves to six months in jail on concurrent sentences for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and for selling marijuana. Shaun Jackson Smith was convicted on May 12, 2025, of trafficking cocaine and selling marijuana. During a July 8 sentencing hearing in Prince George, Crown prosecutor Adrienne Switzer told Justice Christopher Greenwood that Smith was operating an “ongoing business venture” that he had established less than two months after completing his previous prison sentence. She said he owned a residence, vehicles and a boat. Police seized a quantity of drugs from Smith’s residence, including 30.5 grams of cocaine hidden…



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