AFN Hears From Federal MPs On ATRs, Major Projects, Public Safety And More At Annual General Assembly

By Alex Murray Writer OTTAWA-The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) heard from several federal MPs during the third day of the Annual General Assembly, covering topics including ATRs, Major Projects, and public safety. Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty kicked off the session with some updates. She said she has approved 76 Addition to Reserve (ATR) requests since she was appointed, which amounts to over 136k acres, roughly the size of Ottawa. She also acknowledged that the current ATR process is too slow and complicated. To that end, she asked all in attendance to give feedback on the new “Setting Apart of Lands as Reserve” policy that will replace the old ATR policy from 2016. She also pointed to the resolution of 31 land claims this past year, amounting to…



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