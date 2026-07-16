National News
ticker

AFN Hears From Federal MPs On ATRs, Major Projects, Public Safety And More At Annual General Assembly

July 16, 2026 162 views

By Alex Murray Writer OTTAWA-The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) heard from several federal MPs during the third day of the Annual General Assembly, covering topics including ATRs, Major Projects, and public safety. Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty kicked off the session with some updates. She said she has approved 76 Addition to Reserve (ATR) requests since she was appointed, which amounts to over 136k acres, roughly the size of Ottawa. She also acknowledged that the current ATR process is too slow and complicated. To that end, she asked all in attendance to give feedback on the new “Setting Apart of Lands as Reserve” policy that will replace the old ATR policy from 2016. She also pointed to the resolution of 31 land claims this past year, amounting to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Study reveals: Nearly Two-Thirds of Indigenous Women in Canada Face Mistreatment During Childbirth

July 16, 2026 150

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Almost two-thirds of Indigenous women in…

Read more
National News

National chief slams federal clean water bill at AFN assembly

July 16, 2026 145

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News OTTAWA-Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National…

Read more