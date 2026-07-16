Union denounces CN for sending rail crew through active wildfire in Ontario

By Kathryn Mannie A trade union representing railworkers is calling on Canadian National Railway to stop operating through active wildfire zones after a crew had to be evacuated from a train that was engulfed in fire. A video of the incident shared widely on social media showed orange-red flames closing in on the train as trees burned on both sides of the tracks. The Teamsters said the train was operated by its members and the union’s director of communications Marc-André Gauthier said the crew had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Forest fires in northwestern Ontario have devastated several communities, forced widespread evacuations and destroyed homes and buildings in one First Nation. A widely reshared video from a rail worker’s perspective shows fiery scenes as a wildfire closes in on…
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