Governments co-ordinate response efforts

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal As the wildfire situation in Northern Ontario changes, Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu recognizes that people across the region are feeling anxious — especially those who have lost homes, property and businesses. “My team and I are working closely with affected communities and community leaders,” Hajdu told The Chronicle-Journal. “We are raising issues directly with relevant federal departments and helping people navigate federal and provincial programs and services.” She added that anyone affected by the fires who needs help can call her office at 807-766-2090. “You do not need to figure out which government, department or program to call first,” she said. “Call us. We will help you navigate it.” Hajdu said the federal government is supporting Ontario in several…



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