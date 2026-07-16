National News
ticker

Governments co-ordinate response efforts

July 16, 2026 267 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal As the wildfire situation in Northern Ontario changes, Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu recognizes that people across the region are feeling anxious — especially those who have lost homes, property and businesses. “My team and I are working closely with affected communities and community leaders,” Hajdu told The Chronicle-Journal. “We are raising issues directly with relevant federal departments and helping people navigate federal and provincial programs and services.” She added that anyone affected by the fires who needs help can call her office at 807-766-2090. “You do not need to figure out which government, department or program to call first,” she said. “Call us. We will help you navigate it.” Hajdu said the federal government is supporting Ontario in several…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Study reveals: Nearly Two-Thirds of Indigenous Women in Canada Face Mistreatment During Childbirth

July 16, 2026 150

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Almost two-thirds of Indigenous women in…

Read more
National News

National chief slams federal clean water bill at AFN assembly

July 16, 2026 145

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News OTTAWA-Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National…

Read more