Coalition forms against Building Canada Act

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase In an act of solidarity, Indigenous peoples and allies gathered in Montreal on July 1 to demonstrate against the Building Canada Act. Ellen Gabriel, who helped organize the demonstration, said this broad coalition chose Canada Day to bring attention to the country’s ongoing history of settler colonialism. “We wanted to do something that was anti-colonial, and to remind Canadians… that there is a problem here,” Gabriel said. “You are not respecting First Nations rights.” Louis Couillard, a climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Canada, estimated that between 50 and 100 people gathered at Place du Canada on July 1, where the John A. Macdonald statue once stood. Demonstrators called on the federal government to repeal the act and urged Canada to uphold…
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